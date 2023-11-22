Oscar winner Susan Sarandon dropped by talent agency over pro-Palestine remarks

American actress Susan Sarandon has been dropped by the Hollywood talent agency UTA over her recent pro-Palestinian remarks.

A spokesperson for the agency yesterday confirmed the actress had been let go from the agency.

The Oscar-winning actor has attended several rallies in support of Palestine while condemning Israel’s war crimes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza and called for a ceasefire.

Sarandon said at the rally that being critical of Israel should not be considered anti-Semitic. “There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where anti-Semitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel,” Sarandon said. “I am against anti-Semitism. I am against Islamophobia.”

Separately, Spyglass Media Group dropped Melissa Barrera from the cast of the ‘Scream’ horror franchise after she posted on Instagram about Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

