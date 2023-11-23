Former Israeli PM Olmert expresses distrust in Netanyahu's decision-making Ehud Olmert, former Israeli Prime Minster publicly expressed his lack of trust in Netanyahu's leadership. On his latest interview on Channel 13, Olmert said that due information he doesn't wish to disclose, he lost his faith in Netanyahu's ability to make correct decisions. He attributed this to his affiliations with specific people in the party, giving an example of Ben Gvir. Olmert added that he suspects Netanyahu is reluctant in making decisions in fear of political consequences.