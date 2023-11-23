Israel forces carry out 12-hour raid on Balata camp, shoot Palestinian dead

Israeli occupation forces last night raided the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank city of Nablus, killing a Palestinian and injuring three others.

According to the Wafa news agency, local eyewitnesses reported widespread home raids and looting as part of the ongoing military operation that continued for 12 hours after Israeli occupation forces broke through the eastern part of Nablus and began shooting at Palestinians within the Balata camp.

Consequently, Israeli forces killed 18-year-old Izz Al-Din Mustafa Hafi with a live bullet to his head and three other young Palestinian men suffered injuries from being shot in the back, another in the foot, and a 17-year-old in the thigh.

Ahmad Jebril, the director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society in Nablus city, stated that Israeli forces obstructed ambulances’ access to the injured. Moreover, witnesses informed Anadolu that the occupying forces conducted home raids in both the camp and the nearby towns, arresting nine Palestinians.

Among those detained were siblings and their cousin, a man and his son from the camp, and three others detained from a bakery in the city.

The Balata refugee camp is considered the biggest refugee camp in the occupied West Bank with 16,000 Palestinians living there.

The camp is located in the east of Nablus city and has been regularly attacked by Israeli forces due to the presence of some Palestinian resistance groups.

While the Israeli army heavily bombards the blockaded Gaza Strip, raids are also being carried out in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, resulting in the detention of Palestinians.

More than 220 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli forces in the West Bank since 7 October in addition to over 2,800 others who were injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

