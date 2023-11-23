Israel intensifies demolition activities, issues stop-work orders in West Bank

Israeli occupation authorities this morning issued stop-work orders against the construction of six Palestinian-owned houses in the town of Al-Khader, located south of Bethlehem.

According to Arab 48, simultaneously, there has been an escalation in demolition operations in Masafer Yatta to the south of Hebron, within the Occupied West Bank.

Ibrahim Musa, the head of the Al-Khader Municipal Council, reported that Occupation forces raided the “Al-Louh” area, based west of the Al-Khader town and notified the owners of the six houses belonging to Shadi Issa Da’du’ and Imad Hassan Abu Sarra of the suspension of construction.

He added that Palestinian citizens in Al-Khader town have recently witnessed escalating settler attacks against their land and property. These violations include demolition notices for homes, work stoppage orders, road closures, the destruction of agricultural structures and the bulldozing and confiscation of lands.

Meanwhile, six homes and a sheep barn were demolished by Occupation bulldozers in Masafer Yatta, Hebron District earlier this week on Wednesday.

Ratib Al-Jabour, the Coordinator of the Popular Committees to Resist the Wall and Settlements in South Hebron, reported that the Occupation forces razed the six homes using heavy machinery.

The properties belonged to Palestinian residents, Ishaq Mahmoud Al-Jabareen and Ibrahim Jibreen Al-Jabareen, leaving almost 20 people without shelter.

Al-Jabour emphasised that the purpose behind these demolitions is to expand an illegal settlement, located adjacent to the village, built on lands and property owned by Palestinian citizens, based south of Hebron.

He urged human rights organisations, both national and international, to intervene in order to halt these inhumane practices, which aim to forcibly displace Palestinian citizens from their lands and obstruct their ability to engage in livestock farming.

Israel demolishes Palestinian houses and structures on an almost daily basis as a means to achieve “demographic control” of the Occupied Territories.

