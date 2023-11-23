Pro-Palestine Sit-In Interrupts Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Activists were arrested during a sit-in staged along the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route in New York City. The protest, consisting of around 30 demonstrators, interrupted the Parade to draw attention to the ongoing war. Criticising the Biden administration for funding Israeli crimes, the protestors, wearing fake-blooded jumpsuits with the words ‘Colonialism’ and ‘Racism’ written on them, chanted: ‘Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes.’