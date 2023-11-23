Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Pro-Palestine Sit-In Interrupts Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Activists were arrested during a sit-in staged along the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route in New York City. The protest, consisting of around 30 demonstrators, interrupted the Parade to draw attention to the ongoing war. Criticising the Biden administration for funding Israeli crimes, the protestors, wearing fake-blooded jumpsuits with the words ‘Colonialism’ and ‘Racism’ written on them, chanted: ‘Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes.’

November 23, 2023 at 11:42 pm

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu says hostage deal ‘not without challenges’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending