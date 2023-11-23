Professor Bartov cites evidence of war crimes in Gaza conflict An Israeli-American Holocaust professor says there is ‘enough evidence’ to suggest that war crimes have been committed during the Israeli assault on Gaza. At least 14,128 Palestinians, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women, have been killed so far in Israeli ground and air attacks. Additionally, hospitals, mosques, and churches have been damaged or destroyed in Gaza, while over 1.5 million people have been displaced. Omer Bartov, professor of Holocaust and genocide studies at Brown University, told Anadolu in a video interview that while he was not convinced what is happening in Gaza constitutes ‘genocide,’ the large movements of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the disproportionality in the conflict have started to paint a picture of ‘ethnic cleansing.’ ‘We are, I think, on the brink of what would be not only a humanitarian catastrophe, but could eventually become genocide,’ he said.