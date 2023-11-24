Reports reveal horrific destruction at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza Reports expose the severe destruction of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, showcasing the immense impact of the conflict on medical facilities. The reports include distressing images of bodies within the hospital, underscoring the terror among patients and healthcare workers. Testimonies from medical staff reveal the dire situation: ‘direct firing by occupation forces, unattended bodies piled up within the hospital, and extensive damage to the facility, including the intensive care unit and the adjacent Indonesian residents' building.’