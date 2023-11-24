US’ Biden urges Israel to de-escalate military attacks on Lebanon

US President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work towards de-escalating the ongoing military attacks on the northern frontier with Lebanon during the upcoming temporary truce between Hamas and Israel.

According to Channel 13 news, Netanyahu and Biden discussed this issue on Wednesday shortly before the prime minister’s press conference on the upcoming hostage release deal with Hamas. The deal, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, comes into force today and includes a four-day truce and the release of prisoners of war held in Gaza in return for Palestinians held by Israeli occupation forces.

The report added that Biden expressed his understanding that the ceasefire could be extended to the northern frontier.

The White House issued a statement saying: “The President further emphasised the importance of maintaining calm along the Lebanese border as well as in the West Bank. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact directly and through their teams over the coming days.”

“The two leaders discussed the pause in the fighting, which will allow for surging in much needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza… The two leaders agreed that the work is not yet done and the President assured the Prime Minister that he will continue working to secure the release of all remaining hostages,” it added

This comes after US envoy, Amos Hochstein, issued a veiled warning to Lebanon earlier this month that it could face a fate similar to Gaza if the escalation with Israel continued, and stressed the necessity of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Hezbollah has indicated its intention to cease attacks on Israel during the ceasefire, however, Netanyahu did not make a firm commitment, reported the Times of Israel.

The area in southern Lebanon has witnessed a worsening military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah since 7 October. As a result, more than a hundred people have been killed in Lebanon, including 14 civilians and three journalists, according to AFP. Israel reported that nine people were killed, including three civilians.

READ: Protesters call for a permanent end to the crisis in Palestine