Asil Al-Tayti details emotional toll of no family visits during Israeli detention

Palestinian prisoner Asil Al-Tayti, from west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, discusses the emotional challenges faced during her detention, including the ban on family visits, highlighting significant human rights issues within the Israeli detention facilities. Her release, along with 39 other Palestinian women and children detainees, is part of a temporary ceasefire agreement in Gaza, facilitated by the Israeli forces.

November 25, 2023 at 12:09 am

