Gaza's Indonesian Hospital staff face brutal interrogation and beating
In a harrowing account from the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, nurse Mohammed Al-Kahlot detailed the intense and violent interrogation he and his colleagues endured. He vividly described the chaos: 'The lasers of snipers, the beating, and the howling dogs that accompanied them were everywhere. We lined up in a single file, with the women and children standing behind us.' During his turn, after identifying himself as a nurse, he was subjected to brutal beatings with torture tools. The ordeal lasted for 10 minutes, filled with the sounds of colleagues being similarly abused and dogs being unleashed on them.
November 25, 2023 at 1:05 pm