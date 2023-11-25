Gaza's Indonesian Hospital staff face brutal interrogation and beating In a harrowing account from the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, nurse Mohammed Al-Kahlot detailed the intense and violent interrogation he and his colleagues endured. He vividly described the chaos: 'The lasers of snipers, the beating, and the howling dogs that accompanied them were everywhere. We lined up in a single file, with the women and children standing behind us.' During his turn, after identifying himself as a nurse, he was subjected to brutal beatings with torture tools. The ordeal lasted for 10 minutes, filled with the sounds of colleagues being similarly abused and dogs being unleashed on them.