Hamas' armed wing delays release of 2nd group of Israeli hostages

Hamas’ armed wing announced on Saturday delay in release of the second group of Israeli hostages, citing Tel Aviv’s “non-compliance” with the humanitarian pause deal, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We decided to delay the release of the second batch of prisoners until the occupation adheres to the terms of the agreement related to the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip,” Al-Qassam Brigades said on Telegram.

The delay, it said, was due to “non-compliance with the agreed-upon prisoner release standards.”

The Palestinian group did not specify the release date, which was slated for Saturday evening.

Notably, Al-Aqsa TV, affiliated with Hamas, said earlier on Saturday that the Al-Qassam Brigades had begun handing over the second batch of Israeli prisoners to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis city, the southern Gaza Strip.

READ: 42 Palestinians, 14 Israelis to be released on Saturday as part of Israel-Hamas hostage swap deal