Israeli snipers target Palestinians trying to return to northern Gaza Israeli snipers targeted Palestinians trying to return to Gaza City and northern Gaza this morning. On the second day of the 4-day humanitarian pause, journalist Motaz Azaiza documented the situation at the entrance of Gaza City. Azaiza said a man was shot at the entrance and shots were fired at anyone trying to provide aid or move him away from the shots. He said it was a recurrent situation preventing Palestinian people from returning to the north during the pause.