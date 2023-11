Life in Nuseirat camp resumes amidst ceasefire From the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, reporter Motaz Azaiza captures the first day after the ceasefire, highlighting the cautious resumption of daily life. Residents are seen venturing back to markets to find food and essentials, and reconnecting with loved ones. The camp, having suffered repeated strikes by Israeli warplanes and artillery, stands as a testament to the resilience of its inhabitants.