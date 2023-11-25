Middle East Monitor
Nima Elbagir Explains Why Some Palestinians Fear Celebrating Releases

Journalist Nima ElBagir of CNN reports on the absence of scenes of joy from East Jerusalem, due to fears of repercussions. Israeli authorities have announced that the prisoners released are deemed terrorists, as well as anyone who celebrates their release. ELBagir explains that the prisoners released are mostly women and minors, and the ones convicted of them, were considered miscarriages of justice.

November 25, 2023 at 8:13 pm

READ: 42 Palestinians, 14 Israelis to be released on Saturday as part of Israel-Hamas hostage swap deal

