Tragic loss of life unfolds during the 4-day humanitarian pause The 4-day humanitarian pause in Gaza unfolded the tragic death of an entire family on their way south. The family, fleeing the north as they were registered to the beach camp, was struck by Israeli forces and their bodies remained untouched to this day. The United Nations reports that almost half of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and many testimonies report that the way to the south was lined up with undocumented deaths.