Grandfather in Gaza laments: 'No birthday without Reem' In a heart-wrenching video, a grandfather has spoken about his 5-year-old granddaughter, Reem, who was killed in an Israeli bombing of Gaza. Overcome with emotion, he described her beauty and the deep bond they shared, as they both had the same birthday on December 20th. He expressed his inability to ever celebrate his birthday again in the absence of Reem. The grandfather’s grief was palpable as he lamented, 'Our sadness and heartbreak. God Almighty is the one who will seek retribution.' He prayed for divine justice, hoping that the blood of Reem, his brother Tariq, and other martyrs would be a curse upon Israel, America, and their allies.