Palestinian Ambassador to UK highlights plight of children detained by Israel In a CNN interview, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, raised critical questions about the media's portrayal of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He specifically challenged the focus on the release of hostages by Hamas, pointing out the underreported issue of Palestinian children detained by Israel. Zomlot argued against the narrative that primarily highlighted Israeli hostages, asserting the need to also address the hundreds of Palestinian children in Israeli detention without charge or trial for years.