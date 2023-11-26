Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Palestinian Red Crescent dispatches 50 aid trucks to Gaza

November 26, 2023 at 3:59 pm

Members of Palestine Red Crescent Society organize supplies of humanitarian aid for Palestinians sent by World Health Organization (WHO), after entering Gaza through Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian border in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 23, 2023 [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Members of Palestine Red Crescent Society organize supplies of humanitarian aid for Palestinians sent by World Health Organization (WHO), after entering Gaza through Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian border in Khan Yunis, Gaza on October 23, 2023 [Ashraf Amra – Anadolu Agency]

The Palestine Red Crescent Society on Sunday dispatched a convoy of 50 trucks laden with aid to the Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The humanitarian aid group said in a statement: “Today (Sunday), we sent a relief convoy comprising 50 trucks from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Gaza City and its northern environs.

“A group of volunteers from the society in the Gaza and northern governorates will receive the convoy and accompany it for the distribution of aid to the resilient citizens in the Gaza Strip,” the statement added.

Aid included relief materials, food items, potable water, medicines, and emergency medical supplies.

The society did not specify the source providing the assistance.

READ: 2 Qatari officials arrive in Gaza via Rafah crossing amid humanitarian pause

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending