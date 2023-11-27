Gigi Hadid: Israel the only country that keeps children as prisoners of war

Palestinian-American supermodel Gigi Hadid has condemned Israel for being “the only country that keeps children as prisoners of war.” Her post on Instagram came as Palestinian children were being released from Israeli military prisoners as part of the terms of a truce.

Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire starting on Friday 24 November, the deal included the release of 150 Palestinians who had been detained by Israeli occupation forces in the occupied West Bank, all of whom were tried in military court or were being held without charge or trial. Some 50 Israeli prisoners of war would also be released as part of the deal.

In an apparent reference to the videos circulating on social media of Palestinian children being reunited with their families after months and years in detention, Hadid condemned Israel for its mistreatment and torture of children. “Abduction, rape, humiliation, torture, murder of Palestinians. Years and years and years before October 7, 2023.”

Her post included a picture of Ahmad Mansara, a Palestinian who has been held by Israel since he was 13 years, the majority of the time in solitary confinement.

Manasra was arrested in 2015. He and his 15-year-old cousin were accused of stabbing two Israelis in the illegal Pisgat Ze’ev settlement in the occupied West Bank. His cousin was shot dead at the scene, whereas Ahmad was hit by a car and sustained serious head injuries while an Israeli crowd jeered at him.

Following his arrest, video footage circulated widely on social media and showed a young, distressed Ahmad being treated harshly and interrogated severely without the presence of his parents or legal representatives.

He was mistreated during the early years of his detention to the point that he was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. A group of 36 psychologists have appealed to the Israeli president to pardon Ahmad due to his mental health.

