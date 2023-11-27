Israel slams Irish PM over ‘lost’ rather than ‘freed’ child social media post

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen slammed his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar yesterday for referring to a child with dual Irish-Israeli nationality who had been released by Hamas as “lost” rather than “kidnapped” in the Gaza Strip.

“This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family,” said Varadkar earlier on Sunday. “An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered.”

This is the full statement I issued yesterday regarding the release of Emily Hand pic.twitter.com/v6N6bmbbmo — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) November 26, 2023

This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) November 25, 2023

The child was released on Saturday as part of a deal to release captives agreed with the occupation state through mediators. The Taoiseach’s social media post on X angered Cohen, who accused Varadkar of losing his “moral compass” and saying he “needs a reality check.” He added that, “Emily Hand was not missing, but was captured by the Hamas organisation.”

בעקבות דבריו המקוממים של ראש ממשלת אירלנד על שחרורה של אמלי הנד שנחטפה לעזה ע”י ארגון הטרור חמאס, הנחתי לזמן את שגרירת אירלנד בישראל לשיחת נזיפה. — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) November 26, 2023

The resistance movement captured 240 Israelis on 7 October during a raid across the nominal border into the occupation state. It was hoped to exchange them for some or all of the 7, 000 Palestinians held by Israel with neither charge nor trial or who have been tried by military courts, including women and children.

The exchange started on Friday after a truce was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US. The agreement also allowed the entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. At least 15,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since 7 October, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women.

Irish officials often publicly criticise Israel over its treatment of the Palestinian people.

READ: Palestinian children just released from prison claim beatings, abuse, torture and starvation