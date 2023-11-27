Mordechai Kedar: Israel's struggle against Hamas’ ideology Israeli professor Mordechai Kedar spoke with Channel 14 about the difficulties in eradicating Hamas. He analysed that even if the organisation with the name Hamas doesn’t exist at one point, the ideology will manifest in a new group. He further elaborated that in his views, the resistance's ideological basis is Islamic, and as long as Muslims exist, they will be waiting patiently for the end of the state of Israel.