Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Mordechai Kedar: Israel's struggle against Hamas’ ideology

Israeli professor Mordechai Kedar spoke with Channel 14 about the difficulties in eradicating Hamas. He analysed that even if the organisation with the name Hamas doesn’t exist at one point, the ideology will manifest in a new group. He further elaborated that in his views, the resistance's ideological basis is Islamic, and as long as Muslims exist, they will be waiting patiently for the end of the state of Israel.

November 27, 2023 at 2:13 pm

READ: Palestine family refuses to leave house destroyed in Israel bombing

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending