Israeli Raid evacuated journalists out of Nufud Hammad's home Israeli police forces raided the residence of Nufud Hammad, the youngest female prisoner included in the fourth batch of the exchange deal. The Israeli police evacuated Journalists, on air, from the entire Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem. As Hammad was released the initial 4-day truce in Gaza was concluded by the release of 33 Palestinian prisoners in Israel, in exchange for 11 hostages held by Hamas. The truce was formally extended earlier for two more days.