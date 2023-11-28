Symposium on fatwas to be held in the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Saudi Arabia is to hold a symposium on fatwas (religious edicts) at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, following an announcement made by the head of Religious Affairs at the Two Holy Mosques, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais.

Al-Sudais, who is also head of the imams of Masjid Al-Haram in Makkah, said the symposium, which was issued with royal approval, is an extension of the efforts of the Saudi government to serve the two holy mosques, reported Arab News.

It will also convey the Saudi authorities’ message to the world “in accordance with the Kingdom’s moderate approach based on the Qur’an and the traditions of the Prophet Muhammad,” it added.

The sheikh also explained that the approval to hold the symposium reflects the shift in methods of issuing fatwas and their digitalisation in a way that suits and meets the religious needs of the pilgrims and visitors of the mosques, while helping them perform their rituals.

Last year, it was reported that Saudi Arabia will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in crowd management and the provision of services offered to pilgrims visiting Makkah and Madinah, while in 2021, multi-lingual AI robot guides were introduced at Masjid Al-Haram to help answer visitor questions and offer guidance on obligatory rituals.

