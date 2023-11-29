Middle East Monitor
Israeli soldiers ‘free’ birds from Palestinian homes in Nablus

November 29, 2023 at 2:44 pm

Israeli occupation forces 'free' goldfinches from Palestinian homes in Balata Refugee Camp near Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on 28 November 2023

In yet another failed propaganda stunt, Israeli soldiers have appeared in photos claiming to have free goldfinches owned by Palestinians in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, after they stormed the homes of Palestinians.

Israel’s Kan broadcaster claimed the soldiers had “rescued the goldfinch birds” held by the Palestinians, sparking a wave of ridicule on social media.

The Hebrew channel claimed the birds seized by the Israeli occupation army from the Palestinians’ homes in the city of Nablus were “being held illegally.”

For its part, the Israeli Environmental Authority applauded the soldiers for “liberating and rescuing” the goldfinches and claimed that “catching them is against the law because they are wild and protected birds.”

The Israeli army has intensified its nightly raids against Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank, coinciding with the temporary humanitarian truce concluded with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

