Secret discussions in Qatar to reach a long-term truce in Gaza

The official Israeli Broadcasting Authority (IBA) said yesterday that discussions are taking place in Qatar to reach a new agreement for a long-term truce that includes the release of all prisoners of war held in Gaza, including soldiers, and Tel Aviv’s release of Palestinian detainees held in military prisons.

This came in conjunction with talk in Israeli media about discussions in Doha between the chiefs of the Israeli Mossad, David Barnea, the CIA, William Burns, and the Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, as well as the Qatari Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani. However, no official comment was issued from these parties.

“There is talk of discussions in Qatar, where the head of the Mossad is, and there is a new agreement for a longer truce on the table,” IBA said.

It explained that the agreement being discussed includes “the release of all captives in Gaza, including men and soldiers.”

“In return, Israel extensively releases Palestinian security prisoners, including those convicted of killing Israelis,” it added.

According to the broadcasting authority, Hamas expressed its approval of the general outlines of the new agreement, but said it wanted a “complete ceasefire,” which Israel has rejected so far. The movement has not officially commented on the matter.

The Mossad chief informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the details of the new agreement being discussed in Doha, according to the same source.

A four-day humanitarian truce began on Friday following Qatari-Egyptian-US mediation, and was extended on Monday for an additional two days. Among its provisions were a temporary ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Since 7 October, the occupation army has been waging a devastating aggression on Gaza, which has left more than 15,000 Palestinian martyrs, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to official Palestinian and UN sources.

READ: Israel, US spy chiefs meet Qatar PM to discuss ‘building’ Gaza truce