Israel pretext of exercising 'right to self-defence' unethical, war crime: North Korea

North Korea said, Thursday, that Israeli atrocities under the pretext of the “right to self-defence” are unethical human rights violations and war crimes that openly ignore international laws and norms, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Foreign Ministry accused the US of hyping the solution to the Middle East crisis.

Israel’s attack on hospitals in the Gaza Strip literally reveals the aggressive and barbarous character of Israel

it said in a statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Pyongyang

criticised the US’s role in the conflict and said Israel’s barbaric massacre of civilians are committed under the “patronage, connivance and support” of Washington

“This can be easily seen if we follow the steps of the US since the outbreak of the Middle East crisis,” it said.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, on 7 October.

It has since killed more than 15,000 victims, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

“There are about 6,500 missing individuals, including more than 4,700 children and women, either under the rubble or their fate is still unknown,” the head of the Gaza Media Office told Anadolu on Wednesday.

