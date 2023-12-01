Middle East Monitor
A man evacuates his children carrying a white flag as bombardment resumes in Gaza

After 6 days of humanitarian pause to exchange hostages and prisoners, the war on Gaza resumes. Israeli forces have targeted areas around Naser Hospital in Gaza earlier today resulting in several casualties. A video shows a family, father and children, evacuate their home under bombardment seeking refuge, walking in the streets with a white flag. Sounds of consecutive bombardments could be heard as father tries to calm his children.

December 1, 2023 at 10:56 am

