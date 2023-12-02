2 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli army attack in Syria

Two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards were killed in an attack by Israeli forces in Syria on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The two soldiers: Muhammed Ali Atayi Shurche and Panah Takizade were killed in the Israeli attack in Syria,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the ideological guardian of Iran’s 1979 revolution, said in a statement.

The two soldiers were serving in Syria as “military advisors,” the statement added.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Israeli warplanes attacked an area near Syria’s capital early Saturday.

Property was also damaged in the attack, it added.

Israel has been carrying out sporadic attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military posts belonging to the army in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

