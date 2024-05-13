Red Cross visits ship’s crew for first time since being detained in Yemen

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the Galaxy Leader on Sunday. The ship’s crew members are being held by the Houthis in Hodeidah Governorate, western Yemen.

“The Red Cross team reviewed the condition of the ship’s crew, who confirmed to the media that they are in good condition and receiving humane treatment in accordance with the teachings and values of the Islamic religion,” reported Saba news agency. “The visit was within the framework of the humanitarian missions of the ICRC to learn about the conditions and circumstances of detainees.”

According to Saba, the crew confirmed that they have been allowed to communicate with their families via video link, and they hoped for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza in order for them to be released.

At the time of publication, there was no comment from the ICRC regarding its first visit to the crew of the Galaxy Leader, which was detained on 19 November. Israel had announced that it was owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese company, and that there were no Israelis on board.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing a devastating Israeli war with American support since 7 October, the Houthis have targeted cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea using missiles and drones.

In response to the US and UK air raids launched against Houthi sites in Yemen since the beginning of the year as part of an alliance, the movement announced that it now considers all American and British ships to be military targets.

