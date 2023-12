Israeli Singer sings for Israeli soldiers promising the death of Gaza to Arabic rhymes Footage of a concert for Israeli soldiers shows Rinat Bar an Israeli singer, singing promising death to Gaza, leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders Sinwar and Nasrallah, to Arabic rhymes. The 56-day war continues with Israel targeting more than 200 locations in Gaza over the past 24 hours, and the death toll of Palestinians surpassing 20,000.