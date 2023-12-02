Retired Israeli intelligence officer advocates for deportation of all Gazans Retired Gondar sub-commander Betty Lahav, a former leader in the Israeli Security Service’s intelligence division, has sparked controversy with her views on the situation in Gaza. Lahav stated, ‘It is forbidden for us to have all of them expelled. All the terrorists, if we can expel them, expel them all. We have no respect for these people,’ advocating for the deportation of all Gazans. She expressed a lack of compassion and an uncompromising stance, urging the public to abandon any opposing views. Lahav further emphasised, ‘We have no respect for these people,’ and ‘I’m saying, do not pity them,’ indicating a hardline approach towards the Palestinian population in Gaza.