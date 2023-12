Jewish activist Yitzchak highlights Israeli deliberate targeting of children Shlomo Yitzchak, a Jewish activist, highlighted the reasons for targeting civilians, and children in particular in Gaza. He refuses that it could be a barbaric not-thought-out strategy, and he claims it’s deliberate. He says: ‘If these children live, they will be the biggest freedom fighters in the history of the world, and one of these children will be able to liberate Palestine.’