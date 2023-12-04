Shin Bet Chief declares commitment to eliminate Hamas across borders In a recorded statement aired by Israel's public broadcaster Kan, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar asserts Israel's commitment to wiping out Hamas in Lebanon, Turkey, and Qatar, even if it took years. The chief of Israel’s internal security service said Israel is ‘learning the lessons of the failures’ of October 7 ‘and putting them into operation,’ outlining a comprehensive security strategy to annihilate Hamas across several regions.