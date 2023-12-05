UN Agency says resumed Israel military operation repeats 'horror from past weeks'

The head of the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), on Monday, said the Israeli resumption and expansion of its military operation across Gaza repeats “the horrors from past weeks”, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The resumption of the military operation and its expansion further in southern Gaza is repeating horrors from past weeks,” UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said in a statement.

He said the Israeli evacuation orders for people from Khan Yunis city to Rafah city have created “panic, fear and anxiety” among people.

“At least an additional 60,000 people were forced to move to already overcrowded UNRWA shelters, with more asking to be sheltered. Many have already been displaced more than once, fleeing the war in other parts of Gaza,” Lazzarini added.

He warned that the evacuation orders push the people to concentrate in less than one-third of the Gaza Strip space amid badly needed “food, water, shelter, and mostly safety”.

Lazzarini noted that currently there is no safe area in Gaza even in Rafah city in the far south of the enclave or in the Israeli unilaterally called “safe zone” areas.

He urged the Israeli authorities to

re-open Kerem Shalom and other crossings and facilitate the unconditional, uninterrupted and meaningful delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance

adding that failure to do so is a violation of international humanitarian law.

In a previous statement, Lazzarini said over one million people are sheltering in UNRWA installations across Gaza.

130 UNRWA staff killed

Lazzarini said 130 UNRWA staff was killed in the attacks.

Among countless civilians, women, children in this war, 130 @UNRWA colleagues have also been confirmed killed. No one is spared, a devastating and endless human tragedy

he wrote on X.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

