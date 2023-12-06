Al-Qaasam Brigades destroy 25 Israeli military vehicles in Khan Yunis

The Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades announced yesterday that its fighters have targeted 25 Israeli military vehicles in various areas in the city of Khan Yunis in the besieged Gaza Strip, the Safa news agency reported.

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance group said its fighters targeted eight Israeli military vehicles, three tanks, a military bulldozer and an army personnel carrier with Yasin 105 shells in the eastern part of the city of Khan Yunis, and killed a number of Israeli soldiers there including a special unit which included eight soldiers.

The group’s fighters also targeted six Israeli soldiers with homemade Ghoul rifles, in the Al-Zana area in eastern Khan Yunis, injuring a number of them, while in the northern part of the city the fighters targeted three military bulldozers, a tank and a personnel carrier with Yasin 105 missiles.

Al-Qassam fighters also booby-trapped and blew up a house in which soldiers were holed up with a barrel bomb and a number of TBG bombs, which led to the complete collapse of the building in eastern Khan Yunis.

Al-Qassam fighters also detonated a minefield prepared in advance with four anti-personnel bombs killing and wounding many soldiers in the east of the city.

READ: Israeli prisoners are the Qassam Brigades’ intelligence treasure