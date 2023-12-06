Between shock and resistance: popular participation and the consequences of the war on Gaza

The question about the impact of the war that Israel is waging on the Arab peoples these days seems ridiculous and irrelevant, as we see the bloody and brutal consequences of this bombing campaign and the successive setbacks of Arab positions.

The barrels of explosives that the Zionist aircraft drop on Gaza do not differentiate on the basis of gender, age, or identity. Likewise, the deteriorating living conditions affect everyone negatively.

It seems that the only equality that has been achieved today is the equality of everyone at the barrel of a gun.

The fall of the Arab regimes from the dream of “eradicating Israel” to the nightmare of killing and battles went hand in hand with the actual and symbolic deterioration of the situation of the Palestinians, and was paralleled by a significant decline in the public political discourse towards the Palestinian issue.

WATCH: New generation in US challenges views on Palestine and Zionism

The ugliness of Zionist practices against the Palestinian people constituted a shock to the Arab peoples and to the populist discourse that was defending political relativism that guided the American-Zionist discourse, it contradicts Orientalist views on the one hand and Islamism on the other, and attempts to present alternative readings of societal dynamics, especially with regard to the rights of the Palestinian people.

However, the Arab action that was navigating the midst of double standards and fighting for the implementation of international conventions related to the Palestinian issue, found itself waking up to the impact of advanced criminal practices and violations against Gaza and its people, violated by terrorist Zionist leaders, taking Gaza back to bygone eras.

Events of 7 October revealed the mask of many Arab and Western regimes that colluded with the Zionist entity in the face of children, women and the elderly, in light of horrific crimes against the Palestinian people at the hands of an occupation that, at first glance, seemed fragile.

But what is certain is that these brutal attacks, which took place under the watchful eyes of more than two billion Arabs and Muslims, led by regimes on the verge of popular collapse, were systematic and had political goals to intimidate the Arabs in front of the Palestinians, and to spread feelings of a lack of hope and safety and chaos in the region.

The resistance, which has come a long way in curbing the Zionist military and political machine, has once again begun discussing crucial issues such as the issue of the Zionist existence.

READ: US House to pass another resolution conflating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism

Today we are facing a national security issue, and the most important matter that must be addressed across the Arab street is the continued pressure on Arab regimes to shift from the principle of words to the principle of action, because the issue of Palestine has turned into an explosive topic used to attract dark forces in order to destroy security and safety in Arab societies as a whole.

These regimes must know – indeed they do know – that the situation in Gaza is a catastrophic and horrific disaster, which has turned it into a ghost town. The bombing has completely destroyed the infrastructure, the houses turned into rubble and fell on the heads of their residents, thousands of them died, and the others became displaced persons, sleeping on the ground and on the rubble.

This, however, has strengthened the people’s resolve to resist and remain on their land, regardless of the Zionists’ threats of death and further displacement.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.