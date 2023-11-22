New generation in US challenges views on Palestine and Zionism A young American woman discusses the younger generation’s shift in perspectives on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. She says many of today’s generation are expressing strong pro-Palestinian views, and contrary to claims by some Zionists that this shift is due to a lack of education, many young Americans argue that their extensive education on Jewish history, including the Holocaust and Anne Frank's story, is the reason for their understanding of the situation in Palestine. They draw parallels between historical events and current issues, such as the Nakba, perceived as ethnic cleansing, and the conditions in Gaza. This informed stance also extends to the interpretation of the Israeli government's language and actions, often compared to historical examples of propaganda and oppression. These young Americans differentiate between Jewish religious identity and Zionism, viewing the latter as a colonialist stance. This nuanced understanding reflects a broader, more critical engagement with historical and contemporary geopolitical issues.