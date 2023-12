CNN questions Israeli government adviser on civilian safety CNN anchor Jake Tapper questions Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, over the Israeli army’s efforts to protect civilians amidst the ongoing war on Gaza. After a CNN producer lost nine family members in shelling in Gaza, Regev asks why they did not evacuate the area prior to the air strikes, to which Tapper replies, ‘you can’t blame them… where are these people supposed to go?’