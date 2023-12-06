Container ship collides with floating bridge in Egypt Suez Canal

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority said, Wednesday, that a container ship collided with a floating bridge in the waterway, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Authority, said four tugboats were deployed to tow the “ONE ORPHEUS” ship after it lost its direction on its way from Singapore to the Netherlands.

According to the statement, navigation in the international waterway was not affected by the incident.

The Suez Canal is considered one of the most important waterways globally, serving as the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. It also serves as a substantial source of foreign currency for Egypt.

