Israeli President Herzog says the war on Gaza is not only between Israel and Hamas, but it is a war ‘intended to save Western civilisation’ Herzog said Israel is being attacked by ‘an empire of evil’ from Iran, Lebanon and Yemen, and if it weren’t for Israel, ‘Europe will be next, and the United States follow.’ In two months, the Israeli war on Gaza has killed over 15,500 civilians, including over 6,600 children. Over 1.8 million people have been displaced since 7 October.