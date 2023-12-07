75 journalists killed by Israel in Gaza

At least 75 Palestinian journalists and media workers have been killed as a result of Israel’s bombing of Gaza over the past two months, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said yesterday.

In a statement, the syndicate affirmed that, by targeting journalists, the occupation seeks to obscure the truth about the crimes, massacres, ethnic cleansing and genocide its forces are committing against innocent Palestinians, their properties, hospitals, schools, churches and mosques.

It urged the international community to intervene immediately to protect journalists working in war zones.

UK journalist Piers Morgan also shed light on Palestinians killed covering Israel’s attack on Gaza, saying November was the deadliest month for journalists in history. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CJP), 68 media workers were killed worldwide in all of 2022.

