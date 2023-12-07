Piers Morgan says last month was the deadliest in recorded history for journalists In an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Piers Morgan reports on the heart-wrenching story of Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh who was broadcasting live when he found out about an Israeli air strike that claimed the lives of his wife, son, daughter, and grandson. ‘The Committee to Protect Journalists (CJP) said 68 media workers were killed worldwide last year,’ said Morgan, ‘That makes the last month the deadliest in recorded history for journalists.’ As of December 6, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 63 journalists and media workers were among the more than 17,000 killed since the war on Gaza began on October 7. Morgan discusses the devastating toll on journalists and aid workers in Gaza, emphasising the vital role they play in bringing the harsh reality of conflict zones to the world.