EU condemns ‘intolerable’ arson attack on Palestinian school in occupied West Bank

A senior EU official has condemned an arson attack by illegal Israeli settlers on a Palestinian school built by European funding in the occupied West Bank.

“Israeli settlers demolished a school in Zamuta, a village in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” wrote the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, on X. “The school was built by EU funds, because every child, everywhere has a right to education.” He stressed that such destruction is “intolerable and a violation of International Humanitarian Law.”

The European official described the situation in the West Bank in a separate post as “catastrophic”, saying, “Settler violence needs to stop.”

Jewish settlers carry out attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on an almost daily basis. They also destroy large areas of agricultural land and uproot trees.

Data from the Israeli Peace Now human rights movement indicate that there are about 694,000 settlers, 145 settlements, and 140 settlement outposts (unlicensed by the Israeli government) in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. All settlements and settlers are illegal under international law.

