Knesset Member says Israel is approaching civil war by right-wing militias Israeli Knesset member Ofer Cassif says ‘fascist militias’ are waiting for an order to pick up arms and carry out civil war. In a televised interview, Cassif told people to remember his words, saying Israel is approaching a civil war, in addition to ‘the massacre in Gaza’ and ‘the ethnic cleansing of the West Bank.’ ‘Thousands of people who constitute right-wing fascist militias, armed ones; they will use the arms, and then they will use them against us,’ he warned, adding the right wing will not accept defeat in elections.