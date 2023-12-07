Report: Nearly 0.5m Israelis left Israel after 7 October

Nearly half a million Israelis have left the country since 7 October, according to data from the Israeli Population and Immigration Authority.

The Times of Israel newspaper reported that 470,000 Israelis have emigrated from Israel and it is not known if they will return at a later point.

Data also shows a significant decline in the number of Jewish immigrants to Israel since the start of October, by about 50 per cent compared to the start of the year.

According to the data, migration to Israel declined by 70 per cent in November compared to previous months of 2023, with 2,000 immigrants arriving in November compared to 4,500 who arrived every month since the start of the year.

