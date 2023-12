University of Melbourne Vice Chancellor evades Palestinian student’s questions about weapons manufacturer ties The University of Melbourne’s Vice Chancellor Duncan Maskell refuses to answer student questions about a partnership with Lockheed Martin, an arms and defence company accused of supplying weapons used on Gaza’s civilian population. Dana Al-Shaer, a student at the university, repeatedly questions Maskell on the university's partnership with Lockheed Martin, but Maskell refuses to engage in dialogue, saying it’s not his role to answer to students.