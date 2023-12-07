Yemen’s Houthis launch ballistic missiles towards Israel

Yemen’s Houthi group has launched several ballistic missiles at military posts in the southern Israeli city of Eilat, the group’s military spokesperson said in a statement yesterday, Reuters reported.

The statement said the group would continue to “carry out their military operations against the Israeli enemy, as well as implementing the decision to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Arab and Red Seas in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and until the Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza stops.”

Earlier yesterday, the Mason, a US Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, shot down a drone that originated from Yemen controlled by the Houthi group, a US official said.

Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security company, Ambrey, also reported an incident involving a suspected drone over the Red Sea west of the Yemeni port of Hudaydah.

An Israeli army spokesman yesterday confirmed the launching of a surface-to-surface missile towards Israel, adding that it was successfully intercepted by Israel’s Arrow anti-ballistic missile system. The spokesman claimed the missile did not enter Israeli airspace and did not pose a threat to citizens.

