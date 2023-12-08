79 Israeli military vehicles destroyed in 3 days, Al-Qassam says

Al-Qassam Brigades announced yesterday that its fighters had completely or partially destroyed 79 Israeli military vehicles in Gaza City over a 72-hour period.

“Our fighters have booby-trapped a tunnel entrance in the Sheikh Radwan area, and as soon as an Israeli force advanced on it, it was blown up. As a result, members of the Israeli force were killed and wounded,” the Brigades said in a statement on Telegram.

In separate statements, the Brigades said resistance fighters successfully killed two soldiers in the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, and another two soldiers, with locally-made rifles northeast of the city of Khan Yunis.

“Our fighters clashed with an infantry unit consisting of six soldiers, killing and wounding them, and seized a robot they had and targeted two tanks, east of the city of Khan Yunis,” Al-Qassam said.

The resistance fighters also targeted an infantry unit consisting of 15 soldiers, killing and wounding many of them, east of the city of Khan Yunis.

Read: Israel kills soldier held hostage in Gaza

The fighters targeted a military bulldozer, a Merkava tank and a military excavator east of the city of Khan Yunis and bombed a group of soldiers penetrating the northern and eastern axes of the city.

In the northern Gaza Valley, the Brigades said it had targeted Israeli command rooms in the southern axis of Gaza City with 114mm calibre short-range rockets.

Israel has intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the temporary truce came to an end on 1 December.

Defence Minister Yoav Galant acknowledged on Tuesday that the army has paid “very high prices” since the war on Gaza.

On Thursday, Israeli media outlets claimed that the number of military deaths has risen to 92 since the start of the ground invasion of Gaza at the end of October. The Palestinian resistance says the actual number is significantly higher but Israel does not want the public to know about the casualties as it’d affect the government’s approval ratings.