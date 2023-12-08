Israel forces arrest the Deputy Director of the Muslim Waqf in Occupied Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces this morning arrested Sheikh Najeh Bkerat, the Deputy Director of the Muslim Waqf in Occupied Jerusalem, after conducting a raid on his home in the village of Dar Salah, in the Occupied West Bank province of Bethlehem.

According to Wafa news agency, Israeli forces thoroughly searched his house before taking him into custody. Moreover, Bkerat is originally from the Sur Baher neighbourhood in Occupied Jerusalem; however, following Israeli orders, he has been forced to remain outside his home city of Jerusalem for the past five months.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces carried out a raid in the nearby village of Janata, east of Bethlehem, resulting in the arrest of a 16-year-old Palestinian teenager. The Israeli forces had also conducted a raid of his family’s home during the operation.

Israeli occupation forces have arrested more than 3,580 Palestinians across the Occupied West Bank since 7 October, according to a joint statement issued by the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club yesterday.

The detainees were taken from their homes, or while passing through military checkpoints or were ordered to hand themselves in, noting that, while some of them were later released, a majority remained behind bars, held without charge.

The Israeli army carries out incursions into villages and towns across the Occupied West Bank daily, which involves confrontations, arrests, gunfire and the use of tear gas against Palestinians.

