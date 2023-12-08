UN Refugee Chief says Palestinian exodus would be ‘Catastrophic’ Filippo Grandi, the United Nations refugee chief, stressed the need for a ceasefire to allow entrance of aid to Palestinian civilians and victims of the ongoing Israeli bombardment. Grandi emphasised the need to avoid Palestinian exodus which he describes is going to be ‘catastrophic’ since two-thirds of the population have already been refugees since the ignition of the conflict in the 40s of the past century.